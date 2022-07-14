5,089 Shares in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCI. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Service Co. International by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Service Co. International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $585,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 23,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 2,003.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 138,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,853,000 after purchasing an additional 132,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

SCI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 12,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $841,230.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,909 shares in the company, valued at $67,067,880.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $180,035.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 186,216 shares of company stock worth $13,088,279 over the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $68.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.11. Service Co. International has a one year low of $55.41 and a one year high of $72.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.70.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.35. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 40.43%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 21.14%.

Service Co. International announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $394.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

