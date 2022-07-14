6,616 Shares in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $4,874,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $6,574,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $692,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $486,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DINO opened at $43.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.69. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12-month low of $27.17 and a 12-month high of $58.50.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.96. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 112.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DINO shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $47.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.88.

In other news, insider Thomas G. Creery sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,296.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III sold 82,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $4,169,041.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,598.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,966 shares of company stock worth $5,225,642. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

