76 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Purchased by Tobam

Tobam acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 76 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,839 shares of company stock valued at $12,873,739. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,227.07 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,250.35 and a 200-day moving average of $2,531.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,037.69 and a 52 week high of $3,030.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. StockNews.com downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,244.22.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

