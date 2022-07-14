8,823 Shares in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,823 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Infosys by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,971,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,619,125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,841,879 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 65,512,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,657,886,000 after acquiring an additional 7,753,476 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,561,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,511,264 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 235.2% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 2,321,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,588 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Infosys by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,626,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $496,740,000 after buying an additional 1,615,006 shares in the last quarter. 15.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INFY stock opened at $18.11 on Thursday. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $17.52 and a 52-week high of $26.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.73.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Infosys had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.171 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Infosys’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. Infosys’s payout ratio is 48.57%.

INFY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Macquarie began coverage on Infosys in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. HSBC raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Infosys to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Infosys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, support and integration, and business process management services.

