AAR (AIR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 21st. Analysts expect AAR to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AIR opened at $41.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.56. AAR has a 12-month low of $30.90 and a 12-month high of $52.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.57.

Get AAR alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AAR from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AAR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of AAR from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

In other news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.19, for a total value of $1,279,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,041 shares in the company, valued at $12,492,458.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in AAR by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 271,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,148,000 after acquiring an additional 13,717 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,136,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 45.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

AAR Company Profile (Get Rating)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.