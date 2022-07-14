Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $16.50

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.50 and last traded at $16.99, with a volume of 6462 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.59.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. B. Riley cut their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $851.60 million, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.29). Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The business had revenue of $812.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 2,028,725 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $64,899,000 after acquiring an additional 119,335 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,124,457 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,165,000 after acquiring an additional 690,491 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 868,421 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,781,000 after purchasing an additional 261,824 shares during the period. Chimera Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter worth about $29,688,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 753,586 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,178,000 after purchasing an additional 159,154 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

