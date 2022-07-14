Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $16.50

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.50 and last traded at $16.99, with a volume of 6462 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.59.

ANF has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.35 and a 200-day moving average of $30.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $851.60 million, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.47.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.29). Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $812.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANF. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

