Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ASL) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,247.21

Shares of Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:ASL – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,247.21 ($14.83) and traded as low as GBX 1,156 ($13.75). Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,166 ($13.87), with a volume of 75,282 shares.
The firm has a market capitalization of £1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 280.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,247.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,338.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 5.85.
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile (LON:ASL)
Featured Articles
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
- United Natural Foods Stock is Ready to be Snacked On
- Elastic Stock is a Buoyant Search Play
- 3M (NYSE: MMM) Is Now A Good Time To Buy 3M After Downgrades?
- Apple’s Global Smartphone Market Share Increases by 20%, Should You Consider The Stock?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.