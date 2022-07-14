Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ASL) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,247.21

Shares of Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:ASL – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,247.21 ($14.83) and traded as low as GBX 1,156 ($13.75). Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,166 ($13.87), with a volume of 75,282 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 280.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,247.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,338.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 5.85.

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberforth Partners LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap companies.

