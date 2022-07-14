Accell Group (OTCMKTS:ACGPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Accell Group (OTCMKTS:ACGPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 65.7% from the June 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 24.5 days.

ACGPF opened at $61.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.46. Accell Group has a 1-year low of $39.91 and a 1-year high of $67.05.

Accell Group N.V. designs, develops, produces, and markets bicycles, bicycle parts, and accessories. The company sells its products under the Lapierre, Haibike, Raleigh, Carqon, Sparta, XLC, Batavus, Ghost, Babboe, Winora, Koga, Van Nicholas, Loekie, Atala, Bike Parts, Juncker, Carraro, Nishiki, and Tunturi brands in the Netherlands, Germany, other European countries, and internationally.

