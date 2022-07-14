Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Short Interest Update

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 13,500.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of research firms have commented on ANIOY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Acerinox from €18.00 ($18.00) to €19.00 ($19.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Acerinox from €13.30 ($13.30) to €13.50 ($13.50) in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Acerinox from €20.25 ($20.25) to €17.00 ($17.00) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Acerinox from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

ANIOY stock opened at $4.32 on Thursday. Acerinox has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $7.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.64.

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and Europe. The company offers flat products, including coil cold rollings, hot rolled and black coils, teardrop steel or coils, and hot and cold rolled sheets, as well as roughing materials, discs, billets, and plates.

