Actual Experience (LON:ACT) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.38

Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7.38 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 2.35 ($0.03). Actual Experience shares last traded at GBX 2.90 ($0.03), with a volume of 61,343 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £2.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.10, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a current ratio of 7.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 7.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 12.68.

In related news, insider Stephen Davidson acquired 3,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of £382.44 ($454.85). Also, insider Steve Bennetts bought 28,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £865.11 ($1,028.91).

Actual Experience plc, an analytics-as-a-service company, provides human experience management and associated consultancy services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It offers Analytics Cloud that receives data from digital users, applies algorithms to the data, and produces an objective score of digital experience quality and supply chain diagnostics; business impact assessment that helps its customer to understand the impact on top-level business metrics; and continuous improvement service to optimize the digital business over time.

