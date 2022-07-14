Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.36 and last traded at $3.40. 6,538 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 22,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.68. The stock has a market cap of $34.89 million and a P/E ratio of -2.24.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ACXP Get Rating ) by 149.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,014 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Acurx Pharmaceuticals worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP)

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. Its lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

