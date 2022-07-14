Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.36 and last traded at $3.40. 6,538 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 22,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.68. The stock has a market cap of $34.89 million and a P/E ratio of -2.24.
Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter.
About Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP)
Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. Its lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.
