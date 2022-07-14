AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) PT Raised to $24.00

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AHCO. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on AdaptHealth from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet cut AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on AdaptHealth from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AHCO opened at $19.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. AdaptHealth has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.41 and a 200-day moving average of $17.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.43.

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.23). AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $706.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AdaptHealth will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AdaptHealth news, Director Aero Holdings Ii Ll Skyknight bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,678,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P bought 5,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $104,982.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,935,133 shares in the company, valued at $51,364,827.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 350,390 shares of company stock valued at $6,016,723. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AHCO. SkyKnight Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,875,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 10,225,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,653 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,097,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 660.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,060,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,940,000 after acquiring an additional 921,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,025,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,992,000 after acquiring an additional 725,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AdaptHealth Company Profile (Get Rating)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.