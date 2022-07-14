Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2,011.00

Shares of Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,011 ($23.92) and last traded at GBX 2,021 ($24.04), with a volume of 1192315 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,361 ($28.08).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 2,950 ($35.09) to GBX 2,630 ($31.28) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 3,462 ($41.18) to GBX 2,903 ($34.53) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 2,900 ($34.49) to GBX 2,600 ($30.92) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,778.60 ($33.05).

Get Admiral Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £6.06 billion and a PE ratio of 1,204.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,228.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,610.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

In other news, insider Evelyn Bourke purchased 4,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,233 ($26.56) per share, for a total transaction of £99,993.74 ($118,926.90).

About Admiral Group (LON:ADM)

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance, as well as offers unsecured personal and car loans, and legal services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.