Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now forecasts that the semiconductor manufacturer will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.06. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Advanced Micro Devices’ current full-year earnings is $4.00 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.14.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $77.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.57 and a 200-day moving average of $106.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $125.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $71.60 and a 1-year high of $164.46.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 13,515 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

