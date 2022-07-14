Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Purchases 4,893 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,025 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 2.3% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ACT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $252.72 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $241.51 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $261.41 and its 200 day moving average is $286.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.72.

Microsoft Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.