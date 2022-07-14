Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $18.28 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $18.28 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $18.72. The consensus estimate for Affiliated Managers Group’s current full-year earnings is $18.41 per share.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.33. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The firm had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.20.

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $113.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.08. Affiliated Managers Group has a twelve month low of $112.38 and a twelve month high of $191.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.