Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $152.00 to $133.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Affiliated Managers Group traded as low as $111.14 and last traded at $113.00, with a volume of 1930 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.96.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMG. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 52,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,689,000 after purchasing an additional 14,594 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter valued at $4,067,000. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.02 and a 200 day moving average of $136.08.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.80 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 22.84%. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

About Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

