Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $4.37 Per Share

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Agree Realty in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 12th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $4.37 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.45. The consensus estimate for Agree Realty’s current full-year earnings is $3.91 per share.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

ADC has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Agree Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.96.

Shares of ADC opened at $72.06 on Wednesday. Agree Realty has a fifty-two week low of $61.62 and a fifty-two week high of $75.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 35.65%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.234 per share. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 157.87%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 261.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

About Agree Realty (Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.