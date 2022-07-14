Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C”

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Air T in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
NASDAQ AIRT opened at $14.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.47 and a 200-day moving average of $20.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.06 million, a P/E ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.34. Air T has a 52 week low of $14.35 and a 52 week high of $43.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 4.15.
Air T Company Profile (Get Rating)
Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services.
