Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C”

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Air T in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Air T alerts:

NASDAQ AIRT opened at $14.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.47 and a 200-day moving average of $20.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.06 million, a P/E ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.34. Air T has a 52 week low of $14.35 and a 52 week high of $43.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 4.15.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air T stock. DCF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Air T, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AIRT Get Rating ) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Air T worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

Air T Company Profile (Get Rating)

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Air T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.