Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $153.75.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EADSY shares. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Airbus from €140.00 ($140.00) to €150.00 ($150.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Airbus from €137.00 ($137.00) to €135.00 ($135.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Airbus from €170.00 ($170.00) to €180.00 ($180.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.
EADSY stock opened at $25.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.17. Airbus has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.65.
About Airbus (Get Rating)
Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Airbus (EADSY)
- United Natural Foods Stock is Ready to be Snacked On
- Elastic Stock is a Buoyant Search Play
- 3M (NYSE: MMM) Is Now A Good Time To Buy 3M After Downgrades?
- Apple’s Global Smartphone Market Share Increases by 20%, Should You Consider The Stock?
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.