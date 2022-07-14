Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $153.75.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EADSY shares. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Airbus from €140.00 ($140.00) to €150.00 ($150.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Airbus from €137.00 ($137.00) to €135.00 ($135.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Airbus from €170.00 ($170.00) to €180.00 ($180.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

EADSY stock opened at $25.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.17. Airbus has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.65.

Airbus ( OTCMKTS:EADSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.27. Airbus had a return on equity of 52.44% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbus will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

