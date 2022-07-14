Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Short Interest Down 64.3% in June

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decline of 64.3% from the June 15th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,071,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EADSY opened at $25.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $80.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.17. Airbus has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $35.00.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. Airbus had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 52.44%. Analysts predict that Airbus will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Airbus from €137.00 ($137.00) to €135.00 ($135.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Airbus from €170.00 ($170.00) to €180.00 ($180.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Airbus from €140.00 ($140.00) to €150.00 ($150.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.46.

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

