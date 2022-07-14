Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AKZOY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Akzo Nobel from €110.00 ($110.00) to €104.00 ($104.00) in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Akzo Nobel from €97.00 ($97.00) to €90.00 ($90.00) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. UBS Group upgraded Akzo Nobel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Akzo Nobel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €74.00 ($74.00) target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Akzo Nobel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AKZOY opened at $21.15 on Thursday. Akzo Nobel has a twelve month low of $20.68 and a twelve month high of $42.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.77.

Akzo Nobel ( OTCMKTS:AKZOY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Akzo Nobel will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th were issued a dividend of $0.4748 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 2.15%. Akzo Nobel’s dividend payout ratio is 54.66%.

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

