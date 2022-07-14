Alaska Air Group (ALK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.85 per share for the quarter. Alaska Air Group has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.25. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.51) earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Alaska Air Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $41.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.08. Alaska Air Group has a 1-year low of $38.19 and a 1-year high of $63.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

ALK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $61.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.78.

In related news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $93,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,966 shares in the company, valued at $468,103.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALK. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

