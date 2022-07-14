Albert D Mason Inc. Cuts Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Albert D Mason Inc. lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,488 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,422,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,951,705 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,351,901 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,812,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456,954 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,228,507,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,583,859 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,131,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,982,104 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,361,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AAPL. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.49.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $145.49 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.40.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.94%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

