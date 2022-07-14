Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU – Get Rating) (TSE:AXR) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.45. Alexco Resource shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 2,569,023 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AXU. Alliance Global Partners cut Alexco Resource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet cut Alexco Resource from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Alexco Resource to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital cut Alexco Resource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.73.

Get Alexco Resource alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $71.29 million, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.06.

Alexco Resource ( NYSEAMERICAN:AXU Get Rating ) (TSE:AXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Alexco Resource had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 49.69%. The business had revenue of $2.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Alexco Resource Corp. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Alexco Resource by 207.3% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 33,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Alexco Resource by 315.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,899 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 30,299 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. raised its position in Alexco Resource by 49.0% in the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 69,055 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Alexco Resource in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Alexco Resource by 654.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 125,511 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 108,877 shares during the period. 26.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexco Resource Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU)

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, evaluation, development, and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexco Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexco Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.