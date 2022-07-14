Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) Short Interest Down 64.9% in June

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 64.9% from the June 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

AGNPF stock opened at $2.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day moving average is $4.43. Algernon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $10.85.

About Algernon Pharmaceuticals

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company. It focuses on the areas of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, chronic kidney disease, inflammatory bowel disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, chronic cough, and acute lung injury associated with COVID-19 in Canada and Australia.

