Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) Short Interest Down 64.9% in June

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 64.9% from the June 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS AGNPF opened at $2.44 on Thursday. Algernon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $10.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.43.

About Algernon Pharmaceuticals

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company. It focuses on the areas of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, chronic kidney disease, inflammatory bowel disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, chronic cough, and acute lung injury associated with COVID-19 in Canada and Australia.

