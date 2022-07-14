Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target Cut to $375.00

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $425.00 to $375.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 50.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ALGN. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Align Technology from $600.00 to $440.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Align Technology from $620.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $504.57.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $249.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $397.07. Align Technology has a 52-week low of $225.86 and a 52-week high of $737.45.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $973.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Align Technology had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 19.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Align Technology will post 9 EPS for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $264,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,799.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $298.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,816.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,174,602.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in Align Technology by 27.1% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 872 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 12.8% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 33.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

