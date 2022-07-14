AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of AllianceBernstein in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for AllianceBernstein’s current full-year earnings is $3.43 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AllianceBernstein’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The business had revenue of $903.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE AB opened at $40.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.27. AllianceBernstein has a 52 week low of $35.20 and a 52 week high of $57.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.83%. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 91.37%.

In related news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $56,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,707.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Manley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total value of $194,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,139.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowa LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein during the first quarter worth about $27,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 501,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,561,000 after purchasing an additional 248,055 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in AllianceBernstein by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 433,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,171,000 after buying an additional 171,925 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 223,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,900,000 after acquiring an additional 11,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in AllianceBernstein by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 198,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,692,000 after acquiring an additional 18,079 shares during the last quarter. 13.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

