Allworth Financial LP Acquires Shares of 304 Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SSTK. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 559,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,060,000 after purchasing an additional 145,850 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 4th quarter worth $1,384,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 20,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SSTK opened at $57.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.54 and its 200 day moving average is $79.64. Shutterstock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.68 and a fifty-two week high of $128.36.

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $199.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.01 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 11.27%. Shutterstock’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 40.34%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SSTK. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Shutterstock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered Shutterstock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.33.

In related news, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total value of $25,811.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,528 shares in the company, valued at $577,301.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Hennessy bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.47 per share, for a total transaction of $564,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,136.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

