Allworth Financial LP Buys 207 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 108.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellogg stock opened at $73.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.90. The company has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.43. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $75.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.67%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total transaction of $10,824,091.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,754,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,277,328,560.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 876,918 shares of company stock valued at $61,666,335. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on K shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Kellogg from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.20.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

