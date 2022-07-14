Allworth Financial LP Grows Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 985.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 44,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 21,571 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth about $694,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Hasbro by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 162,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,304,000 after buying an additional 62,103 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Hasbro by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth about $1,068,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $80.87 on Thursday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.32 and a 12-month high of $105.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.03.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.10). Hasbro had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.09%.

HAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Hasbro from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hasbro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.75.

In other Hasbro news, Director Michael Raymond Burns bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.70 per share, with a total value of $219,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,104.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christian P. Cocks bought 10,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.59 per share, for a total transaction of $905,038.18. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,945 shares in the company, valued at $5,908,012.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

