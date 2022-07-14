Allworth Financial LP Invests $27,000 in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake in the fourth quarter worth about $115,498,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Westlake by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 964,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,699,000 after purchasing an additional 308,896 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Westlake by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 766,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,427,000 after purchasing an additional 124,587 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,506,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Westlake by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 411,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,974,000 after purchasing an additional 12,682 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Westlake from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $134.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Westlake from $167.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Westlake from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Westlake from $117.00 to $92.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Westlake from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.45.

In related news, CEO Albert Chao sold 37,876 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total value of $4,938,272.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 472,983 shares in the company, valued at $61,667,523.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 14,427 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.47, for a total transaction of $1,867,863.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,525,156.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 73,260 shares of company stock worth $9,706,190 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Westlake stock opened at $93.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.12. Westlake Co. has a 52-week low of $78.06 and a 52-week high of $141.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.87.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $1.13. Westlake had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Westlake Co. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is 6.09%.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

