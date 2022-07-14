Allworth Financial LP Raises Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 804.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Graco were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GGG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Graco by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Graco in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Graco by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Graco in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Graco in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GGG opened at $58.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.75. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.48 and a twelve month high of $81.09.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $494.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.33 million. Graco had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.74%.

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $351,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,471.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 13,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $885,063.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Graco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Graco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.33.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

