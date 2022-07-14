Allworth Financial LP Takes $28,000 Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 473 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 363.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 134,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,869,000 after acquiring an additional 105,519 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $82,917,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR opened at $46.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.28 and a 1 year high of $83.90. The firm has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.50.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $943.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.69%.

KKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.63.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile (Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.