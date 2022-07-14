Alpha Copper (OTC:ALCUF) Trading Up 2.8%

Alpha Copper Corp. (OTC:ALCUF – Get Rating) shares were up 2.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 93,046 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 170,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.36.

About Alpha Copper (OTC:ALCUF)

Alpha Copper Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in British Columbia. The company explores for copper and gold properties. It holds an option to acquire a 60% interest in the Indata property comprising 16 mineral claims totaling 3,189 hectares located northwest of the community of Fort St.

