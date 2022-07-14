Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ALPAU) Trading 0.5% Higher

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ALPAU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.82 and last traded at $9.82. 3,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 5,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ALPAU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses to source, acquire, and manage a business in the healthcare industry in the United States.

