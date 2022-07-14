Alpha Partners Technology Merger (NASDAQ:APTMU) Shares Up 0.7%

Shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:APTMU – Get Rating) shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.77 and last traded at $9.77. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 5,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the 1st quarter worth $317,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the 4th quarter worth $15,170,000. Finally, Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the 4th quarter worth $19,522,000.

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

