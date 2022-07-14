Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Raised by Hudson Capital Management LLC

Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 862 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.0% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $1,422,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,826,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,914,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trek Financial LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233 shares in the company, valued at $544,551.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,839 shares of company stock valued at $12,873,739. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,244.22.

GOOGL opened at $2,227.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,250.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,531.92. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,037.69 and a twelve month high of $3,030.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.