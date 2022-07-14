Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.3% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Rivers Group raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,409,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 275 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,227.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,250.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,531.92. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,037.69 and a 12 month high of $3,030.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $26.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,839 shares of company stock valued at $12,873,739. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,270.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,244.22.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

