Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Trimmed by DMG Group LLC

DMG Group LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 708 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.9% of DMG Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. DMG Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $1,422,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,826,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,914,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Trek Financial LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,227.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,037.69 and a 52-week high of $3,030.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,250.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,531.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,839 shares of company stock valued at $12,873,739. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,270.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,244.22.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

