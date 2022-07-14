Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by DMG Group LLC

DMG Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 708 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.9% of DMG Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. DMG Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 263 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 322 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total value of $257,416.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,527,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,266,914,548.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,839 shares of company stock valued at $12,873,739. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $2,775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,244.22.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,227.07 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,037.69 and a 1-year high of $3,030.93. The company has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,250.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,531.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

