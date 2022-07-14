Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 67.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,270.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,244.22.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,227.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,037.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3,030.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,250.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,531.92.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $26.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,621,431.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total transaction of $257,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,527,502 shares in the company, valued at $50,266,914,548.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,839 shares of company stock worth $12,873,739 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.