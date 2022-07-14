Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Raised by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 773 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,282,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $2,775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,244.22.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total value of $257,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,527,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,266,914,548.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,839 shares of company stock valued at $12,873,739. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,227.07 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,250.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,531.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,037.69 and a 52-week high of $3,030.93. The company has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

