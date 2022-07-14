Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.82

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.82 and last traded at $8.82, with a volume of 37 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.03.

A number of research firms have commented on ACH. HSBC raised shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.64.

Aluminum Co. of China ( NYSE:ACH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Aluminum Co. of China had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Aluminum Co. of China Limited will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.094 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Aluminum Co. of China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Aluminum Co. of China during the 4th quarter worth $445,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Aluminum Co. of China during the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Aluminum Co. of China during the 1st quarter worth $327,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 62.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 474,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,860,000 after purchasing an additional 182,653 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 719.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the period.

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, aluminum alloys, and carbon products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, Energy, and Corporate and Other Operating.

