Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,338 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 3.0% of Strs Ohio’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $822,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $56,755,855,000 after acquiring an additional 698,970 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193,360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $23,917,115,000 after acquiring an additional 195,716 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,574,546 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,253,179,000 after acquiring an additional 564,699 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $14,053,756,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $1,143,000. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $156.25 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $197.50 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $212.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.32.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $14,522,927.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $1,650,776.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,897.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN opened at $110.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

