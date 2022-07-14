Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,319 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.8% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $36,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $172.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $212.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded Amazon.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $194.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.32.

Shares of AMZN opened at $110.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.