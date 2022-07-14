Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by HighTower Trust Services LTA

HighTower Trust Services LTA trimmed its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.3% of HighTower Trust Services LTA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $23,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 471 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 25 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 354 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,870,622. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $110.40 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark cut their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $187.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $197.50 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.32.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

