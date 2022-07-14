Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) Short Interest Down 63.6% in June

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 63.6% from the June 15th total of 9,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ambrx Biopharma by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after purchasing an additional 434,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,923,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,371,000 after buying an additional 96,408 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ambrx Biopharma alerts:

Shares of AMAM stock opened at $2.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.52. Ambrx Biopharma has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $22.86.

Ambrx Biopharma ( NYSE:AMAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.46 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Ambrx Biopharma will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMAM. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Ambrx Biopharma from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

About Ambrx Biopharma (Get Rating)

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, discovers and develops engineered precision biologics using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambrx Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambrx Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.